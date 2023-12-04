IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

George Santos joined Cameo. John Fetterman used it to troll Bob Menendez.

03:59

Ousted former Rep. George Santos is selling personalized video messages on Cameo for $200 a piece. Not long after Santos joined the platform, Sen. John Fetterman used it as a chance to troll indicted Sen. Bob Menendez.Dec. 4, 2023

