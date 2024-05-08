Georgia governor signs election changes into law

- UP NEXT
White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal02:10
Biden presents Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Army Black Knights01:32
Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature03:23
‘Can I call you JoeBi-Wan Kenobi?’: ‘Star Wars’ icon Mark Hamill meets the president02:55
Biden addresses campus protests: 'There is no place for hate speech'03:22
Senate holds hearing after climate change investigation report released01:40
Schumer: Reclassifying marijuana is 'long overdue'02:01
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will go forward with motion to oust Speaker Johnson01:52
'We want to turn the page': Democrats plan to table motion to oust Speaker Johnson01:38
WATCH: Colin Jost roasts the room at White House Correspondents’ Dinner23:25
Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump immunity case03:05
Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act01:54
Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case01:46
The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation04:59
Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law03:49
Biden: Foreign aid package will 'make the world safer'07:47
Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban02:04
Supreme Court likely to hear arguments on regulating ghost guns in next term04:08
Supreme Court weighs whether cities can punish homeless for camping in public spaces02:27
Supreme Court considers how cities can enforce laws on homeless camps04:07
- UP NEXT
White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal02:10
Biden presents Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Army Black Knights01:32
Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature03:23
‘Can I call you JoeBi-Wan Kenobi?’: ‘Star Wars’ icon Mark Hamill meets the president02:55
Biden addresses campus protests: 'There is no place for hate speech'03:22
Senate holds hearing after climate change investigation report released01:40
Play All