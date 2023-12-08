IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Georgia's Legislature approves new congressional redistricting plan

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in November

    03:55

  • Israeli military plans to potentially flood Hamas tunnels with sea water

    01:27

  • Senators launch probe into private equity’s growing role in health care

    01:16

  • Deion Sanders opens up about football, life lessons and coaching

    06:16

  • Suspect arrested after 6 people killed in a Texas shooting spree

    02:55

  • Veterinarians exploring treatments to help dogs suffering from growing respiratory illness

    03:18

  • Israel and women’s rights groups call on U.N. to investigate sexual violence by Hamas

    04:51

  • Four candidates qualify for fourth Republican primary debate

    03:21

  • Paris stabbing suspect was imprisoned for previous terrorist plot

    02:28

  • SCOTUS to hear bankruptcy cases involving Purdue Pharma

    03:23

  • COP28: Oil companies agree to reduce methane emissions to zero by 2030

    03:31

  • COP28 climate summit begins in Dubai amid climate crisis

    03:35

  • Ohio officials report rising number of pediatric pneumonia cases

    03:26

  • Why the New York appeals court reinstated the gag order against Trump

    03:38

  • Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel resumes bombing of Gaza

    04:06

  • Mark Cuban selling his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks

    03:58

  • More hostage releases expected as Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day

    02:21

  • Hunter Biden agrees to testify before House Oversight Committee

    03:10

  • Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced on financial crimes

    02:56

NBC News NOW

Georgia's Legislature approves new congressional redistricting plan

03:01

Georgia’s Republican-controlled Legislature has given final approval for a new congressional redistricting map. NBC News’ Jane Timm explains what the new redistricting plan means and how it works for fair representation of black voters in the state.Dec. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Georgia's Legislature approves new congressional redistricting plan

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in November

    03:55

  • Israeli military plans to potentially flood Hamas tunnels with sea water

    01:27

  • Senators launch probe into private equity’s growing role in health care

    01:16

  • Deion Sanders opens up about football, life lessons and coaching

    06:16

  • Suspect arrested after 6 people killed in a Texas shooting spree

    02:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All