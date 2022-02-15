IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Georgia may add police at polling places ahead of midterm elections

Georgia may add police at polling places ahead of midterm elections

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling for assigning state troopers to polling places to increase security, and one Atlanta neighborhood could secede from the city. Greg Bluestein, political reporter for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, joins Joshua Johnson for a closer look at Georgia politics, which could feature prominently in this year’s midterms. Feb. 15, 2022

