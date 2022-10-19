IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Georgia police, FBI search landfill for missing toddler

    01:22
NBC News NOW

Georgia police, FBI search landfill for missing toddler

01:22

The case of a missing toddler in Georgia is now leading authorities to meticulously search a landfill as teams hope to locate the remains of Quinton Simon, who has been missing since the beginning of October. NBC News’ Cori Coffin reports. Oct. 19, 2022

