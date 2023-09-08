IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 21 other people in Trump case

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Biden arrives in India ahead of G20 summit

    01:59

  • UAW president warns of possible strike as negotiations with automakers stall

    02:19

  • San Diego students attacked after getting into wrong cars

    02:44

  • U.S. Open revenue funding youth tennis programs

    02:08

  • American trapped in cave thanks Turkish government for medical supplies

    03:45

  • Trump gives notice he may seek to move Georgia case to federal court

    00:49

  • What to expect at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

    01:24

  • FDA could greenlight new Covid boosters as early as Friday

    03:54

  • Judge denies Chesebro motion to sever Georgia election case from Powell

    01:08

  • How a hip-hop nonprofit uses music to teach kids about public health

    05:10

  • Woman says Delta lost her dog, lawyer calls $1800 compensation 'insulting'

    02:41

  • United Airlines resumes flights after briefly requesting nationwide halt

    02:05

  • Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin for arms talks in Russia, White House says

    03:58

  • Congress faces busy September featuring a potential government shutdown

    02:03

  • Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

    00:24

  • Disappearance of S.C. woman may be linked to Gilgo Beach suspect

    02:16

  • Student loan interest resumes, but some are celebrating forgiven debt

    02:57

  • High home prices may soon be on the decline

    02:13

  • U.S. troop deployment at southern border extended through September

    02:13

NBC News NOW

Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 21 other people in Trump case

02:31

A report from the special grand jury in Georgia shows they recommended charges against 21 other individuals, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who were not indicted by the district attorney.Sept. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 21 other people in Trump case

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Biden arrives in India ahead of G20 summit

    01:59

  • UAW president warns of possible strike as negotiations with automakers stall

    02:19

  • San Diego students attacked after getting into wrong cars

    02:44

  • U.S. Open revenue funding youth tennis programs

    02:08

  • American trapped in cave thanks Turkish government for medical supplies

    03:45
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All