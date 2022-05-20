Georgia voters face final day of early voting as Kemp maintains strong lead over Purdue

House Democrats introduce draft proposal to start decolonizing Puerto Rico01:20
- Now Playing
Georgia voters face final day of early voting as Kemp maintains strong lead over Purdue04:49
- UP NEXT
Senate passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package02:37
Oklahoma one step closer to banning abortions at conception01:00
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment02:12
Florida police announce charges for biker and deputy after taser likely set man on fire02:54
Johnny Depp's past in question on day 19 of $50 million defamation trial03:33
NYC health officials investigating potential monkeypox case in U.S.03:05
Experts say mass shootings are preventable with mental health and police intervention02:58
Judge weighs whether Bronx Zoo elephant can legally be considered a person05:16
University of Chicago seeks FDA approval to use skin grafts to treat addiction03:03
Senate passes new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sends to Biden03:34
Navy desertions increase amid growing concerns over suicide and mental health02:47
First case of monkeypox identified in U.S. as outbreak grows in Europe02:54
CDC investigating hepatitis in children as cases continue to rise02:24
Amber Heard defense team questions witnesses on Johnny Depp's character02:00
NYC paramedic shot in ambulance by patient on Staten Island00:21
Buffalo shooting suspect indicted by grand jury, more charges expected01:13
What to expect from Biden's first presidential trip to Asia03:37
Wall Street looking to rebound after indexes, retailers take major hits03:01
House Democrats introduce draft proposal to start decolonizing Puerto Rico01:20
- Now Playing
Georgia voters face final day of early voting as Kemp maintains strong lead over Purdue04:49
- UP NEXT
Senate passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package02:37
Oklahoma one step closer to banning abortions at conception01:00
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment02:12
Florida police announce charges for biker and deputy after taser likely set man on fire02:54
Play All