IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Georgia voters prepare to cast ballots in several key primary races

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian court finds Russian soldier guilty of killing unarmed civilian

    03:41

  • Biden unveils Indo-Pacific economic pact to strengthen global supply chains

    04:06

  • Doctor hopes more parents will vaccinate children after FDA authorizes Pfizer booster

    03:44

  • Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill

    02:48

  • Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper

    01:57

  • Smuggled footage by captured Ukrainian medic shows realities of war

    03:14

  • Ukrainian officials now using facial recognition tech to ID Russian soldiers

    03:45

  • YouTube videos that allegedly taught Buffalo suspect to modify gun are still online 

    01:57

  • Preakness stakes: Predictions and picks with Steve Kornacki

    02:49

  • Book recommendations with CNBC finance correspondent Sharon Epperson

    04:07

  • Oklahoma passes strictest anti-abortion bill in U.S., awaits Governor Stitt's signature

    03:16

  • Justice Dept. announces new initiatives aimed at stopping hate crimes

    02:13

  • Drunk driving prevention technology coming soon to newly-built vehicles 

    04:18

  • Federal judge extends ban for third time on Kentucky’s new abortion law

    02:38

  • Biden hails technological collaboration with South Korea during Samsung tour

    01:46

  • House Democrats introduce draft proposal to start decolonizing Puerto Rico

    01:20

  • Georgia voters face final day of early voting as Kemp maintains strong lead over Purdue

    04:49

  • Senate passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    02:37

  • Oklahoma one step closer to banning abortions at conception

    01:00

NBC News NOW

Georgia voters prepare to cast ballots in several key primary races

06:27

Ahead of Georgia’s primary elections, NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard and Mark Murray explain which key races in the state to watch and why the race for the Georgia secretary of state is in the spotlight as voters prepare to cast their ballots. May 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Georgia voters prepare to cast ballots in several key primary races

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian court finds Russian soldier guilty of killing unarmed civilian

    03:41

  • Biden unveils Indo-Pacific economic pact to strengthen global supply chains

    04:06

  • Doctor hopes more parents will vaccinate children after FDA authorizes Pfizer booster

    03:44

  • Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill

    02:48

  • Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper

    01:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All