German police stop assassination plot over Covid rules
02:32
Police in Germany foiled an assassination plot aimed at one of the country’s top politicians. Officials say the people arrested were part of an online anti-vaccination group and had weapons removed from their homes. NBC News’ Claudio Lavanga reports. Dec. 16, 2021
