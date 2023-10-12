IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israeli, Jewish schools urge parents to delete kids' social media to avoid disturbing Hamas attack images

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Getting to know Steve Scalise, nominated to be next House speaker

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    The difference between Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups and their motives

    04:50

  • U.S. intelligence indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack

    03:58

  • Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media

    04:07

  • 'Words can not describe': Mother speaks out on missing daughter after Israel festival

    08:59

  • How Israel's Iron Dome defense system works

    02:24

  • Daughter concerned her father was captured in Gaza by Hamas

    05:05

  • Friend shares story of missing mother allegedly taken by Hamas militants

    08:19

  • Oil prices spike amid conflict in Israel, raising fears of uptick in gas prices

    01:42

  • Officials: U.S. military presence near Israel a blunt message to Iran and Hezbollah

    04:03

  • Videos show timeline of Hamas attack at Israeli music festival

    02:45

  • 'Banned wagon' tours Southern U.S. handing out restricted books

    04:12

  • Man with handgun arrested at Wisconsin Capitol returns with assault rifle

    03:01

  • A deeper look into biohacking and why it's so expensive

    06:07

  • Former Santos campaign treasurer pleads guilty in federal case

    01:52

  • Greenland women seek compensation over involuntary IUDs from Denmark

    01:55

  • New Hampshire plans to hold first Democratic primary in defiance of party wishes

    03:51

  • More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers walk off job in 3-day strike

    03:17

  • Sen. Booker: America deserves a House that can function

    02:52

NBC News NOW

Getting to know Steve Scalise, nominated to be next House speaker

01:30

Rep. Steve Scalise was nominated by Republicans to be next House speaker. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains the Louisiana representative’s political journey and conservative views. Oct. 12, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Israeli, Jewish schools urge parents to delete kids' social media to avoid disturbing Hamas attack images

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Getting to know Steve Scalise, nominated to be next House speaker

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    The difference between Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups and their motives

    04:50

  • U.S. intelligence indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack

    03:58

  • Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media

    04:07

  • 'Words can not describe': Mother speaks out on missing daughter after Israel festival

    08:59
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All