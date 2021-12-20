IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?

    04:00

  • Sports leagues scramble to reschedule games as Covid cases spike among teams

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads

    04:43

  • What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?

    05:03

  • Black students share Harvard experience amid school's effort to confront legacy of slavery

    03:03

  • DEA seized 15,000 pounds of Fentanyl this year

    02:25

  • NFL postpones games amid Covid outbreak

    03:32

  • Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations

    02:27

  • Ghislaine Maxwell will not take stand in trial

    03:15

  • Airlines push for criminal prosecution of unruly passengers

    03:17

  • Inside the lab working to develop an mRNA vaccine for colon cancer

    03:26

  • Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in her sex trafficking trial

    02:48

  • Kim Potter takes the stand in trial over Daunte Wright's death

    03:36

  • Kentucky governor praises speed of FEMA assistance as storm death toll increases to 77

    01:40

  • Dr. Walensky: ‘Test-to-stay works to keep unvaccinated children in school safely’

    01:57

  • How Roosevelt Island sculptures amplify stories of strong women

    03:42

  • Biden’s U.S. attorney nominees are most diverse in U.S. history

    03:30

  • Swimmer’s records spark debate over trans athletes in women’s sports

    03:39

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Coca-Cola recalls some products and Instacart expands its delivery service

    01:55

NBC News NOW

Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial

02:44

Closing arguments are expected in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, after she refused to testify last week. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down what to expect from closing arguments and why Maxwell declined to take the stand in her own defense. Dec. 20, 2021

  • What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?

    04:00

  • Sports leagues scramble to reschedule games as Covid cases spike among teams

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads

    04:43

  • What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?

    05:03

  • Black students share Harvard experience amid school's effort to confront legacy of slavery

    03:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All