Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial
02:44
Share this -
copied
Closing arguments are expected in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, after she refused to testify last week. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down what to expect from closing arguments and why Maxwell declined to take the stand in her own defense. Dec. 20, 2021
What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?
04:00
Sports leagues scramble to reschedule games as Covid cases spike among teams
03:59
Now Playing
Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial
02:44
UP NEXT
European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads
04:43
What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?
05:03
Black students share Harvard experience amid school's effort to confront legacy of slavery