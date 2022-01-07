Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused
The lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell are calling for a new trial after a juror revealed to Reuters that they were sexually abused as a child. NBC New legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains whether the juror’s comments could be enough to retry Maxwell after she was found guilty of sex trafficking charges. Jan. 7, 2022
