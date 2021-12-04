IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants

    01:53

  • Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy

    01:57

  • Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies

    01:24

  • Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater

    02:09

  • Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

    01:48

  • Omicron variant detected in several states across U.S.

    02:14

  • Parents of accused Michigan high school shooter charged

    03:41

  • Philadelphia hits record homicides as rates rise across U.S.

    04:52

  • Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment

    20:45

  • Waukesha Fire Department ordered evacuation of properties due to threat of condominium collapse

    00:36

  • Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter

    06:29

  • Iowa high school basketball player faces felony charges for punching rival after game

    01:21

  • 17-year-old arrested after making threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

    01:17

  • Prosecutor lays out charges against parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter

    06:06

  • Prosecutor details charges against parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

    05:45

  • Money, checks found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church by plumber

    01:25

  • Day five of Maxwell trial: Defense fights claims made by former Epstein employee about accusers

    04:24

  • New York father arrested after 22-month-old son died from fentanyl, cocaine overdose

    00:57

  • California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:36

  • How the internet defeated multi-level marketing fad that sold bags of dirt for $110

    03:29

NBC News NOW

Photos of underage girls in Jeffrey Epstein's home entered as evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

03:31

The jury on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial were shown photos of underage girls inside Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Prosecutors also argued Maxwell is guilty of luring underage girls for Epstein. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk has the latest.Dec. 4, 2021

  • Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants

    01:53

  • Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy

    01:57

  • Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies

    01:24

  • Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater

    02:09

  • Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

    01:48

  • Omicron variant detected in several states across U.S.

    02:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All