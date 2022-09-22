IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Ginni Thomas agrees to January 6 committee interview

00:47

Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to be interviewed by the January 6 committee. The Washington Post reported that Mrs. Thomas tried to get lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victories in Arizona and Wisconsin. Sept. 22, 2022

