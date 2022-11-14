IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Giuliani will not face federal charges in N.Y.

    One dead, seven wounded in shooting at Nebraska party

  • Professional poker player tortured, murdered by Michigan man

  • Bodycam video shows police pursuit ending inside Ohio day care

  • Protests grow in Mexico over accusations of 'femicide cover-up'

  • Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor

  • Adoptive mother, grandparents charged in 11-year-old's death

  • Texas woman sentenced to death for murder, cutting baby from womb

  • Eric Adams: I deal with the reality of crime and how constituents feel about it

  • Legally blind Florida man arrested after cane confused for gun

  • Arrest made in string of Jackson, Mississippi, arsons

  • One wounded, suspect in custody after Seattle school shooting

  • Arson suspected in string of fires near Jackson State University

  • Feds announce seizure of $3.36 billion in stolen Bitcoin

  • Man arrested after throwing beer can at Senator Ted Cruz during Astros parade 

  • Five people found dead inside Maryland house

  • Colorado mother sentenced in Qanon kidnapping plot

  • Defense attorneys face scrutiny, anger following Parkland verdict

  • Massachusetts murder suspect dies after ingesting battery acid

  • Grandfather of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon killed by car while walking

NBC News NOW

Giuliani will not face federal charges in N.Y.

Federal prosecutors in New York say they will not be filing criminal charges against former President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani has faced questions for nearly two years about his work in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports. Nov. 14, 2022

