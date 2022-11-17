IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    GLAAD condemns Candance Cameron Bure’s ‘dangerous’ comments on ‘traditional marriage’

GLAAD condemns Candance Cameron Bure’s ‘dangerous’ comments on ‘traditional marriage’

“Full House” actor Candace Cameron Bure is facing backlash after telling the Wall Street Journal Magazine that she would not be featuring any LGBTQ couples on her new cable network, Great American Family. GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis joins News NOW to explain how her organization is reacting to Bure’s comments.Nov. 17, 2022

