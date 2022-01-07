Global Covid cases surpass 300 million amid omicron surge
03:59
Share this -
copied
The number of Covid-19 cases across the globe have surpassed 300 million as the omicron variant continues to sweep across borders, pushing cases to unprecedented levels. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains what health officials are saying about omicron and how President Biden’s Covid-19 strategy is holding up against the new variant. Jan. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Mexican mothers search for their missing children in cases often linked to cartels
03:25
What Gen Z Americans think of the state of U.S. politics
04:29
American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian
03:20
What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds
05:24
Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot
07:21
Chicago schools cancel class after teachers union votes to go remote