BREAKING: Economy gained just 199,000 jobs in December, far below expectations

NBC News NOW

Global Covid cases surpass 300 million amid omicron surge

03:59

The number of Covid-19 cases across the globe have surpassed 300 million as the omicron variant continues to sweep across borders, pushing cases to unprecedented levels. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains what health officials are saying about omicron and how President Biden’s Covid-19 strategy is holding up against the new variant. Jan. 7, 2022

