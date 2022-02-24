IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How U.S. military is responding to Russia's actions in Ukraine

  • Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine

    Global markets drop, oil prices surge in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine

    How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

  • Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

  • Western Ukraine city Lviv braces for refugee influx after Russian attack

  • How Putin is attempting to control the narrative after attacking Ukraine

  • Matt Bradley describes scene in Kharkiv after western city targeted by overnight airstrikes

  • CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 

  • Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers

  • Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis

  • Mexican TV host found dead, becomes sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year

  • Several helicopters crash across the U.S.

  • Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor

  • Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram

  • Ukrainian parents taking heartbreaking measures to protect their children

  • Pentagon says Russian forces continue to assemble closer to Ukrainian border: ‘They are ready’

  • Texas attorney general says transition care for minors is child abuse under state law

  • New study reveals scientists' fossil discovery of giant flying reptile

  • Republicans flip highly-contested Jacksonville City Council seat

NBC News NOW

Global markets drop, oil prices surge in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine

In response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, global markets experienced heavy dip as part of a sell-off while prices of oil surged. NBC News' Stephanie Ruhle reports on how long the global markets could be affected.Feb. 24, 2022

