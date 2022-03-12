Global space relations jeopardized by Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russia’s role in the International Space Station hangs in the balance as they refuse to sell rocket engines to the U.S. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has more on the story including how the director of the country’s space program sent a tweet suggesting if the U.S. were to block Russian cooperation in the station, it could have dire consequences for the spacecraft itself. March 12, 2022
