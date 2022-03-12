IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Global space relations jeopardized by Russian invasion of Ukraine

04:31

Russia’s role in the International Space Station hangs in the balance as they refuse to sell rocket engines to the U.S. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has more on the story including how the director of the country’s space program sent a tweet suggesting if the U.S. were to block Russian cooperation in the station, it could have dire consequences for the spacecraft itself. March 12, 2022

