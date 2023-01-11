IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Golden Globes addressed ‘justified’ criticism over lack of diversity

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide

    03:30

  • Biden returns to Washington amid DOJ review of found classified documents

    06:48

  • FAA pauses all domestic flight departures amid system outage

    05:17

  • Thousands of NYC nurses enter second day of strikes over pay, staffing

    04:10

  • Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:26

  • Biden to meet with leaders of Mexico, Canada at ‘Three Amigos’ summit

    04:40

  • Brazilian authorities detain 1,500 people after attack on government buildings

    03:44

  • House Republicans approve rules package days after McCarthy elected to speaker

    03:28

  • DOJ reviews classified documents found at think tank tied to Biden

    03:27

  • Millions in California under weather alert as ‘much more rain coming,’ officials say

    04:41

  • Thousands of New York City nurses strike over pay, staffing

    02:04

  • Millions brace for more severe storms in California

    02:27

  • Supporters of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro storm government buildings

    03:46

  • Kevin McCarthy begins first week as House speaker

    04:30

  • Biden visits southern border ahead of North American Leaders’ Summit

    04:42

  • Court documents reveal how police tracked Idaho murder suspect

    03:10

  • U.S. economy adds 223,000 jobs in December

    04:44

  • Putin declares 36-hour cease-fire to observe Orthodox Christmas

    04:26

NBC News NOW

How Golden Globes addressed ‘justified’ criticism over lack of diversity

05:17

Last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press received harsh criticism over its lack of diversity at its annual Golden Globe awards, but this year’s ceremony included some changes trying to reverse that. Chief Diversity Officer of the Hollywood Foreign Press, Neil Phillips, joins News NOW to share what steps were made behind the scenes to increase diversity and what those changes could mean to the Black community in Hollywood as a whole. Jan. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How Golden Globes addressed ‘justified’ criticism over lack of diversity

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    FAA outage causes travel chaos nationwide

    03:30

  • Biden returns to Washington amid DOJ review of found classified documents

    06:48

  • FAA pauses all domestic flight departures amid system outage

    05:17

  • Thousands of NYC nurses enter second day of strikes over pay, staffing

    04:10

  • Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All