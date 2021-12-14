IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Spring-like temperatures likely helped fuel December tornadoes

    07:38
  • Now Playing

    Golden Globes announce award nominations but does Hollywood care?

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado

    02:21

  • Oxford school district facing $100 million lawsuit over school shooting

    02:12

  • House to take up criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows

    06:54

  • ‘It just picked us up and threw us around’: Kentucky resident describes night of tornado

    02:52

  • Survivors of deadly tornadoes describe the moment the storm hit their homes

    01:24

  • Sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Larry Nassar case

    00:27

  • How one Colorado family is raising their kids without gender expectations

    04:27

  • Kentucky factory workers say they were threatened with firing if they left before tornado

    03:22

  • Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    01:11

  • Kim Kardashian announces she passed California 'baby bar' exam

    00:14

  • Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing

    00:10

  • Kentucky man describes saving neighbor trapped in tornado debris

    04:35

  • Kentucky governor expects death toll will ‘continue to grow’ in wake of tornado

    03:04

  • How Albania is helping refugees after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

    04:40

  • Can Peloton sue HBO over product portrayed in 'Sex and the City' reboot?

    02:26

  • Cuban artists spread culture through high-tech NFT marketplace

    04:20

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths

    00:40

  • Israeli prime minister meets with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed

    02:14

NBC News NOW

Golden Globes announce award nominations but does Hollywood care?

03:13

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for its 79th Golden Globes despite much of Hollywood boycotting the organization and NBC will not air the ceremony after the HFPA's ongoing controversies.  Dec. 14, 2021

  • Spring-like temperatures likely helped fuel December tornadoes

    07:38
  • Now Playing

    Golden Globes announce award nominations but does Hollywood care?

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado

    02:21

  • Oxford school district facing $100 million lawsuit over school shooting

    02:12

  • House to take up criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows

    06:54

  • ‘It just picked us up and threw us around’: Kentucky resident describes night of tornado

    02:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All