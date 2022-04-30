Watch: Good Samaritans help officer on California highway after alleged attack

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Video captures California highway patrol officer, Antonio Pacheco, bleeding on the side of a San Diego road after a struggle with a suspect caused the officer's gun to go off. Numerous drivers pulled over to assist Pacheco and call for help while also taking down the man who allegedly attacked him. April 30, 2022

