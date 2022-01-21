‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Wearable Covid detectors and Oscar Mayer face masks
Researchers at Yale University are developing a wearable Covid-19 detector, Snapchat released a new security measure aimed at teens, and Oscar Mayer partners with a beauty company to make bologna inspired face masks. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more ‘Good to Know’ headlines. Jan. 21, 2022
'Good to Know' Headlines: Wearable Covid detectors and Oscar Mayer face masks
