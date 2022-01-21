IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Wisconsin voters are reacting to Biden’s Covid strategy

    05:05

  • NASA’s James Webb space telescope to travel one million miles from Earth

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    ‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Wearable Covid detectors and Oscar Mayer face masks

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Washington, D.C., to open Covid community centers as cases surge

    03:52

  • Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

    05:31

  • Supreme Court declined to order Texas abortion case back to the original judge

    01:19

  • 19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to fly solo around the world

    02:13

  • Age restriction of U.S. semi truck drivers lowered to 18

    03:24

  • Relief reaches Tonga as harrowing survival stories emerge

    02:58

  • Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage

    03:37

  • White House journalists reflect on President Biden’s first year

    10:39

  • The ups and downs of Biden’s climate agenda in year one

    03:24

  • Cold case divers find missing woman's car in Texas river

    04:52

  • ‘Havana Syndrome’ victims devastated after CIA report on illness

    04:37

  • 'We need better funding': Students reflect on Biden's promise to prioritize HBCUs

    03:57

  • Jury selection begins in trial of 3 officers charged in George Floyd's death

    04:29

  • Report finds retired Pope Benedict failed to act against abusive priests in Germany

    02:17

  • Fight over critical race theory shifts to 'curriculum transparency' debate

    03:22

  • Alec Baldwin hit with defamation lawsuit by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan

    03:13

  • Tesla driver is first person to be charged in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

    02:45

NBC News NOW

‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Wearable Covid detectors and Oscar Mayer face masks

02:27

Researchers at Yale University are developing a wearable Covid-19 detector, Snapchat released a new security measure aimed at teens, and Oscar Mayer partners with a beauty company to make bologna inspired face masks. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more ‘Good to Know’ headlines.  Jan. 21, 2022

  • How Wisconsin voters are reacting to Biden’s Covid strategy

    05:05

  • NASA’s James Webb space telescope to travel one million miles from Earth

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    ‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Wearable Covid detectors and Oscar Mayer face masks

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Washington, D.C., to open Covid community centers as cases surge

    03:52

  • Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

    05:31

  • Supreme Court declined to order Texas abortion case back to the original judge

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All