Good to Know: Skippy peanut butter recall, Google improvements, vending machine burgers
01:58
Skippy is recalling more than 9,000 cases of peanut butter, Google is making improvements to its services and the world's first hamburger vending machine is installed in a New Jersey mall. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more ‘Good to Know’ headlines.April 1, 2022
