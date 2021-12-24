NBC News Now’s Savannah Sellers and Joe Fryer look back at the milestones defining 2021, and the lessons ahead for 2022 and beyond. Beginning with the groundbreaking COVID vaccines that reunited so many, this hour-long special called Goodbye 2021: A Year to Remember… and Forget! spotlights how the vaccines divided a nation already reeling from the deadly January 6th Capitol insurrection. In addition, NBC News White House and Capitol Hill correspondents review the many new tests for President Biden as he struggled to contain the pandemic amid unprecedented challenges with the economy and climate change. The special will also feature Al Roker, highlighting the striking environmental extremes we witnessed this year -- from fires and floods to drought and heat -- as communities in the Midwest and South are still coping with this month’s recent deadly and rare tornado disaster. Finally, Savannah and Joe will also celebrate moments of joy -- pausing to remember the remarkable -- like the bold new adventures in space, the true meaning of the Olympic spirit, the music and TV shows that brought us to tears, and even a pop star finally freed.Dec. 24, 2021