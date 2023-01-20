IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Google parent company Alphabet announces 12K job cuts

    00:35
  • UP NEXT

    Germany hesitant to send tanks to Ukraine as NATO discusses weapon supplies

    03:19

  • Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms 

    04:43

  • Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

    03:31

  • March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    03:41

  • Do prosecutors have enough evidence to find Alec Baldwin guilty?

    06:10

  • Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink

    03:27

  • Zenobia Shroff opens up about making Hollywood more inclusive

    04:43

  • Ukrainian authorities begin investigating deadly helicopter crash

    02:22

  • 60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'

    02:19

  • What is the debt ceiling and what happens when the government reaches it?

    03:02

  • Could the probe into classified documents impact Biden’s 2024 plans?

    03:44

  • White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    04:37

  • What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets

    04:09

  • Derek Chauvin expected to appeal murder conviction in death of George Floyd

    04:08

  • U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies

    04:31

  • Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats

    02:45

  • Who is the Russian mercenary leaving his mark on the Ukrainian battlefield?

    03:31

  • Everything you need to know about a new Covid strain spreading across U.S.

    03:24

  • Californians begin cleaning up after weeks of severe storms

    03:27

NBC News NOW

Google parent company Alphabet announces 12K job cuts

00:35

Google’s parents company Alphabet has announced plans to lay of 12,000 workers, impacting teams across the company, including recruiting, engineering, and product units. CNBC’s Silvana Henao reports. Jan. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Google parent company Alphabet announces 12K job cuts

    00:35
  • UP NEXT

    Germany hesitant to send tanks to Ukraine as NATO discusses weapon supplies

    03:19

  • Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms 

    04:43

  • Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

    03:31

  • March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    03:41

  • Do prosecutors have enough evidence to find Alec Baldwin guilty?

    06:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All