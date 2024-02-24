IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina
Feb. 24, 202401:47
NBC News NOW

GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina

01:47

NBC's Hallie Jackson gives a breakdown on why Nikki Haley may have a hard time gaining ground in South Carolina. The GOP primary winner will need 1,215 delegates to win the nomination, and even with over 2,000 up for grabs, many states follow the "winner take all" rule. Feb. 24, 2024

