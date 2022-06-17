GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledges he has four children

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Jean-Pierre says Biden has regular Covid testing cadence, declines to give specific date

    01:59

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing: Pressure on Pence to overturn election

    03:08

  • Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of John Eastman pleading the fifth during questioning

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

    02:40

  • Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

    04:52

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of rioters blaming Pence for not rejecting electoral votes

    01:58

  • Various Trump advisors acknowledge vice president has no authority to reject electors

    03:53

  • Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting ‘alternative electoral slates’

    04:28

  • Pence joked about questioning founding fathers about 'one sentence' in the Constitution

    00:54

  • Jan. 6 committee shows video of protesters chanting 'Hang Mike Pence'

    03:33

  • Rep. Thompson: Trump 'turned the mob' on Pence after refusing to stop electoral vote count

    02:37

  • Biden signs executive order that will ‘help save young LGBTQ lives’

    01:58

  • Future of reproductive rights may be digital abortion clinics

    05:00

  • Dr. Fauci tests positive for Covid-19

    00:22

  • Senators negotiating new gun laws running into complications over red flag grants

    03:56

  • McConnell voices support for bipartisan gun law framework

    00:43

  • Biden to meet with Mohammed bin Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia

    04:06

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones public third hearing, next hearing set for Thursday

    01:16

  • Rep. Lofgren breaks down how Trump's election fraud cases played out in the courts

    08:25

NBC News NOW

GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledges he has four children

02:41

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is now acknowledging he has two more children he has not spoken about publicly. NBC News’ Maura Barrett has more on the story including how in Walker's past he has repeatedly stressed the problems of fatherless households. June 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Jean-Pierre says Biden has regular Covid testing cadence, declines to give specific date

    01:59

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing: Pressure on Pence to overturn election

    03:08

  • Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video of John Eastman pleading the fifth during questioning

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee shows timeline of how close Pence came to encountering rioters

    02:40

  • Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

    04:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All