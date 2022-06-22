IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    GOP officials, poll workers describe Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results

    08:34
  • UP NEXT

    Challenges of delivering food, aid to a war-torn country

    04:47

  • Beyonce drops new single ‘Break My Soul’ ahead of upcoming album ‘Renaissance’

    01:22

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

  • What to watch for on primary day in several key battleground states

    03:07

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume

    03:15

  • ‘Framing Fatherhood’ photo exhibit aims to explore Black fatherhood, masculinity

    03:12

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election

    03:35

  • SpaceX fires employees over critical letter of CEO Elon Musk

    00:36

  • WWE investigating CEO Vince McMahon's alleged $3 million hush payment to cover affair

    03:18

  • First Latino history exhibit opens at Smithsonian Museum

    02:45

  • Kevin Spacey makes first court appearance in U.K. for sexual assault charges

    04:14

  • WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health

    02:48

  • Anna Sorokin gives interview from inside ICE detention facility

    06:47

  • Risks of Americans fighting in Ukraine show after U.S. veterans go missing

    03:34

  • AI coming to life? Google engineer claims chatbot is sentient

    04:32

  • K-pop group BTS announces break to focus on solo projects

    01:36

  • Incidents of child drownings continue to rise

    01:09

  • TikTok star says she was turned away from horse ranch and mocked because of her weight

    02:40

NBC News NOW

GOP officials, poll workers describe Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results

08:34

In its fourth public hearing, the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot argued that former President Trump and his allies allegedly conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election in seven battleground states, including Georgia and Arizona. NBC News’ Allie Raffa explains what election workers in those states testified and what’s next for the investigation. June 22, 2022

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    GOP officials, poll workers describe Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results

    08:34
  • UP NEXT

    Challenges of delivering food, aid to a war-torn country

    04:47

  • Beyonce drops new single ‘Break My Soul’ ahead of upcoming album ‘Renaissance’

    01:22

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

  • What to watch for on primary day in several key battleground states

    03:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All