LIVE UPDATES: Trump indicted by the federal grand jury probing his effort to overturn the 2020 election

    GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd reacts to latest Trump indictment

Many opponents of Donald Trump have been hesitant to speak out against the former president but Republican presidential candidate and former Congressman Will Hurd reacts to the latest Trump charges, saying "Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison."Aug. 1, 2023

