IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The biggest climate stories of 2023

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Government struggling to keep up as record number of migrants cross border

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Prague shooting death toll rises to at least 14 people

    02:54

  • Rite Aid to face five-year facial recognition technology ban

    02:41

  • West Coast storm could impact busy holiday travel season

    04:02

  • ACLU of Texas suing state for law allowing arrest of migrants who illegally cross border

    02:55

  • Justice Sandra Day O’Connor celebrated during her funeral as a 'pioneer'

    02:08

  • Defense Secretary Austin meets with Israeli leaders to discuss new humanitarian pause in Gaza

    03:14

  • What parents need to know about the applesauce recall due to lead poisoning

    01:40

  • Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault of ex-girlfriend

    03:04

  • How the State Department is revamping the passport renewal process

    02:40

  • Pope Francis approves priests to bless same-sex couples

    02:15

  • Millions on East Coast left with flooding and flight delays after storm

    04:18

  • IDF takes responsibility for accidental deaths of three hostages in Gaza

    01:28

  • This Connecticut Christmas tree farm has a holiday tailgate tradition

    03:52

  • Why some people are losing jobs over posts on Israel-Hamas war

    03:44

  • Jury deliberating in Giuliani election worker defamation case

    02:32

  • Martin Fletcher speaks about if there can be peace in Israel and Gaza

    03:54

  • Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady as inflation cools

    02:33

  • DOE investigating alleged ethnic discrimination at several universities

    01:01

NBC News NOW

Government struggling to keep up as record number of migrants cross border

03:42

Customs and Border Patrol centers along the U.S. southern border are processing migrants as quickly as possible, with nearly 27,000 now in custody. However, the record number of migrants crossing the border is leading to overcrowding issues in border cities and the effort to disperse them is challenging.Dec. 21, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • The biggest climate stories of 2023

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Government struggling to keep up as record number of migrants cross border

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Prague shooting death toll rises to at least 14 people

    02:54

  • Rite Aid to face five-year facial recognition technology ban

    02:41

  • West Coast storm could impact busy holiday travel season

    04:02

  • ACLU of Texas suing state for law allowing arrest of migrants who illegally cross border

    02:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All