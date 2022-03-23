IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cornyn questions Judge Jackson on abortion, 'viability' of a fetus

    03:37
  • Now Playing

    Graham presses Judge Jackson over handling of Kavanaugh confirmation process

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    'The internet is feeding the beast': Graham directly addresses child porn offenders

    01:48

  • Graham accuses Judge Jackson of 'activism' in previous ruling on expedited removal

    04:51

  • Judge Jackson outlines factors considered when asked to 'revisit a precedent'

    02:15

  • Durbin fact checks Cornyn’s ‘war criminals’ allegations 

    03:39

  • Tillis asks Judge Jackson if 'compassion could lead to bad results' in sentencing

    05:03

  • Tillis warns against 'packing the court' during Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing

    01:57

  • Ossoff asks Jackson view on how Supreme Court should seek technical expertise

    04:15

  • Durbin criticizes some questioning of Judge Jackson as 'testing ground for conspiracy theories'

    03:29

  • Education Secy. Cardona on impacts of Covid pandemic, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, critical race theory

    07:47

  • Biden administration looks to expedite resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in U.S.

    03:41

  • Ukrainian humanitarian corridors open as around 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol

    03:45

  • Suspect in NYC vocal coach homicide turns herself in 

    02:49

  • Record number of Cubans arriving at U.S.-Mexico border

    03:11

  • Police release new details in the investigation of Bob Saget's death

    01:33

  • Nevada police release surveillance video of suspect in woman's kidnapping 

    02:54

  • Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after 9 years

    00:52

  • Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:19

  • Judge Jackson points to horizontal precedent in Don McGahn opinion

    02:25

NBC News NOW

Graham presses Judge Jackson over handling of Kavanaugh confirmation process

02:05

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., brought up accusations Democrats had against Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process during his questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justice Kavanaugh faced allegations of sexual misconduct and the senator asked how the judge would respond if she were in a similar situation.March 23, 2022

  • Cornyn questions Judge Jackson on abortion, 'viability' of a fetus

    03:37
  • Now Playing

    Graham presses Judge Jackson over handling of Kavanaugh confirmation process

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    'The internet is feeding the beast': Graham directly addresses child porn offenders

    01:48

  • Graham accuses Judge Jackson of 'activism' in previous ruling on expedited removal

    04:51

  • Judge Jackson outlines factors considered when asked to 'revisit a precedent'

    02:15

  • Durbin fact checks Cornyn’s ‘war criminals’ allegations 

    03:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All