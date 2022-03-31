IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Fighting record gas prices, Biden to release 1 million barrels of oil daily from emergency reserves

    Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

    02:33
NBC News NOW

Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

02:33

Sen. Lindsey Graham. R-S.C., announced on the Senate floor that he would not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Sen. Graham had previously voted to confirm her to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.March 31, 2022

    Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

    02:33
