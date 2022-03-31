Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
02:33
Sen. Lindsey Graham. R-S.C., announced on the Senate floor that he would not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Sen. Graham had previously voted to confirm her to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.March 31, 2022
Now Playing
Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
02:33
UP NEXT
Baltic nations raise security concerns about sharing border with Russia
03:20
How one performance coach helps artists prepare for the stage
07:36
MIT reinstates SAT and ACT mandate for applicants
03:36
Jared Kushner set to testify before Jan. 6 committee
05:32
ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel