IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Grand jury in 2020 election probe meets at federal courthouse

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Lori Vallow sentenced to life without parole

    02:09

  • Indicted Trump employee Carlos De Oliveira appears in court

    03:51

  • 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dead at 70

    03:14

  • Suicide bombing in Pakistan leaves 45 dead and more than 100 wounded

    02:51

  • Why crochet is becoming popular among young adults

    02:52

  • White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger

    02:42

  • Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax

    03:03

  • Northeast experiencing hottest days of the year as heat wave continues

    02:52

  • Feinstein appears confused during Senate committee vote, told to 'just say aye'

    01:25

  • Trump's lawyers meet with special counsel’s office

    02:34

  • Actor Ben McKenzie discusses risks of cryptocurrency

    04:53

  • Portland debuts first AI radio disc jockey

    02:46

  • FDNY commissioner pushes for stricter lithium-ion battery regulations

    04:06

  • Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away

    03:11

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%

    02:44

  • Hunter Biden plea deal in jeopardy after disagreement over gun charge

    02:16

  • Exploring rarities of cardiac arrest in young athletes after Bronny James' collapse

    05:10

  • UPS and the Teamsters union reach labor deal to avoid strike

    01:26

  • Biden designates three locations linked to Emmett Till as national monuments

    03:14

NBC News NOW

Grand jury in 2020 election probe meets at federal courthouse

03:39

The grand jury investigating the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election are meeting at a federal courthouse and could consider charging former President Trump. NBC News' Hallie Jackson has details on their investigation and developments in another grand jury investigation in Georgia.Aug. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Grand jury in 2020 election probe meets at federal courthouse

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Lori Vallow sentenced to life without parole

    02:09

  • Indicted Trump employee Carlos De Oliveira appears in court

    03:51

  • 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dead at 70

    03:14

  • Suicide bombing in Pakistan leaves 45 dead and more than 100 wounded

    02:51

  • Why crochet is becoming popular among young adults

    02:52
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All