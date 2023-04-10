IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Grand jury to convene over fatal shooting of of Jayland Walker

03:49

A special grand jury is set to convene in Akron, Ohio, to decide whether charges should be filed against the officers involved in the death of Jayland Walker, a Black man who was shot 46 times following an attempted traffic stop. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch explains what to expect from the grand jury proceedings and how the city is preparing for potential protests following a decision. April 10, 2023

