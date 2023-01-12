IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grandfather of 13-year-old shooting victim Karon Blake asks for Biden's help

04:55

Karon Blake was fatally shot in Washington, D.C., by a shooter who claims the 13-year-old was tampering with nearby vehicles. NBC’s Tom Llamas speaks with Karon’s grandfather who wants “the president to get involved” as he along with his family demand answers and an arrest in the case. Jan. 12, 2023

