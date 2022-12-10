Grant Wahl breaks down U.S. soccer's chances vs Netherlands

- Now Playing
Grant Wahl breaks down U.S. soccer's chances vs Netherlands03:44
- UP NEXT
Morocco's FIFA run unites the Arab world02:09
World Cup victory over Brazil sparks wild celebrations in Croatia01:25
Biden on Brittney Griner, commitment to Paul Whelan’s release07:15
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison05:24
‘We are all one’: Cities unite in celebration after Morocco beats Spain01:25
Time's picks for ‘Athlete’ and ‘Icon’ of the year revealed02:16
Iranian soccer players to return home amid political unrest02:06
Beautiful Nazaa'a takes home trophy in Qatar’s camel World Cup01:50
Gay soccer team works to make safe space for players amid backlash to Qatar World Cup03:51
How these sisters are working to make tennis more accessible04:19
Watch: Ecstatic Japanese, Moroccan soccer fans celebrate World Cup success01:22
France’s Ousmane Dembele ’scared’ of stray cats at the World Cup in Qatar00:54
Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police for alleged domestic violence01:53
Arrest warrant issued for ex-NFL star Antonio Brown01:39
World Cup soccer fans offered shipping container accommodation01:31
Team USA beats Iran to progress to World Cup knock-out round03:18
Iranian soccer fan tackled by Qatar World Cup security over protest slogan01:01
Americans cheer on promising Team USA at World Cup01:56
U.S. men's soccer defeats Iran 1-0, advance past group stage03:30
- Now Playing
Grant Wahl breaks down U.S. soccer's chances vs Netherlands03:44
- UP NEXT
Morocco's FIFA run unites the Arab world02:09
World Cup victory over Brazil sparks wild celebrations in Croatia01:25
Biden on Brittney Griner, commitment to Paul Whelan’s release07:15
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison05:24
‘We are all one’: Cities unite in celebration after Morocco beats Spain01:25
Play All