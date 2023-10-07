Greenland women seek compensation after alleged involuntary birth control procedure

- Now Playing
Greenland women seek compensation after alleged involuntary birth control procedure02:33
- UP NEXT
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize01:43
Watch: Iranian teen’s journey through Tehran metro before alleged attack02:02
U.S. military shoots down Turkish drone in Syria03:39
Funerals held for scores of people killed in a drone attack on a graduation ceremony at a Syrian military academy00:39
2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi01:11
Putin suggests Russia could revoke its ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty02:17
Bed bug infestation sweeps Paris with concerns the pests will spread beyond France01:39
China’s food security threatened by climate change02:11
Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say01:29
Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades01:24
Greenland women seek compensation over involuntary IUDs from Denmark01:55
Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine01:32
Video shows treated radioactive water ready for release from wrecked Fukushima plant01:01
Deadly floods hit India after a Himalayan glacial lake bursts its banks00:57
Typhoon Koinu pummels Taiwan with record-breaking winds01:05
Pope Francis and bishops face critical issues at historic synod01:55
Meet Peru’s first leopard cubs born in captivity at Lima zoo01:31
Three scientists win the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on quantum dots00:52
Women press for ordination at Roman Catholic Church's historic Vatican meeting00:58
- Now Playing
Greenland women seek compensation after alleged involuntary birth control procedure02:33
- UP NEXT
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize01:43
Watch: Iranian teen’s journey through Tehran metro before alleged attack02:02
U.S. military shoots down Turkish drone in Syria03:39
Funerals held for scores of people killed in a drone attack on a graduation ceremony at a Syrian military academy00:39
2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi01:11
Play All