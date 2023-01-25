IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Germany confirms it will send tanks to Ukraine, U.S. may follow suit

    02:23
  • Now Playing

    Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Court will hear arguments on public release of Trump Georgia election probe report

    02:24

  • An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

    02:06

  • Several senior Ukrainian officials resign after corruption allegations

    01:46

  • 'When are we going to stop?': Half Moon Bay mayor speaks out on gun violence

    03:49

  • Legendary Hawaiian surf contest showcases women alongside men for the first time

    04:46

  • Why it could be a challenge to find an impartial jury for murder trial of Alex Murdaugh 

    03:20

  • Google parent company Alphabet announces 12K job cuts

    00:35

  • Germany hesitant to send tanks to Ukraine as NATO discusses weapon supplies

    03:19

  • Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms 

    04:43

  • Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

    03:31

  • March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    03:41

  • Do prosecutors have enough evidence to find Alec Baldwin guilty?

    06:10

  • Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink

    03:27

  • Zenobia Shroff opens up about making Hollywood more inclusive

    04:43

  • Ukrainian authorities begin investigating deadly helicopter crash

    02:22

  • 60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'

    02:19

  • What is the debt ceiling and what happens when the government reaches it?

    03:02

  • Could the probe into classified documents impact Biden’s 2024 plans?

    03:44

NBC News NOW

Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says

05:25

The National Threat Assessment Center at the Secret Service has released research that looks at 173 mass attacks from 2016 to 2020 and the various trends among them including radical ideologies and personal grievances. NBC News' Julia Ainsley reports on the details of the report and what potential behavior or motives could be warning signs of these attacks. Jan. 25, 2023

  • Germany confirms it will send tanks to Ukraine, U.S. may follow suit

    02:23
  • Now Playing

    Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Court will hear arguments on public release of Trump Georgia election probe report

    02:24

  • An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

    02:06

  • Several senior Ukrainian officials resign after corruption allegations

    01:46

  • 'When are we going to stop?': Half Moon Bay mayor speaks out on gun violence

    03:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All