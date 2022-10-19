IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Grizzly bear attacks two college students in Wyoming

02:36

Two college students were attacked by a grizzly bear in Wyoming while on an antler-hunting trip with their college wrestling teammates. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how this recent attack comes after a Connecticut man saved a 10-year-old boy from the jaws of a 250-pound black bear. Oct. 19, 2022

