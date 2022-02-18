IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Group of prosecutors pushing to end death penalty across America
Group of prosecutors pushing to end death penalty across America01:48
NBC News’ Erik Ortiz reports on the timing of the legal initiative and how much power the prosecutors have in limiting the death penalty in their states.Feb. 18, 2022
