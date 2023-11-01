IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Group of senators work to confirm military promotions held up by Sen. Tuberville 

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    FDA warns consumers against using 27 different kinds of eyedrops 

    02:50

  • Donald Trump Jr. explains involvement in Trump Organization on the stand

    03:18

  • Crews search for trapped worker after Kentucky coal plant collapses

    02:08

  • How Israelis in southern kibbutzim are dealing with war trauma

    03:33

  • Heat and drought are hurting pumpkin production in parts of the country

    02:12

  • Breast cancer reconstruction procedure offers an alternative to usual methods

    04:11

  • Death toll rises in Acapulco, Mexico, after direct hit by Hurricane Otis

    03:40

  • Colorado trial over Trump's ballot eligibility moves forward

    01:40

  • Sam Bankman-Fried defends social posts during cross-examination in fraud trial

    04:11

  • Cold front brings unseasonably cold temperatures across the country

    01:55

  • Las Vegas man charged with making antisemitic threats against Nevada senator

    02:22

  • Tensions high for Israel's Arab Muslim population

    02:13

  • 'Devil comet' heads towards Earth, experts say no cause of concern

    02:41

  • SAG-AFTRA, studios return to bargaining table as negotiations continue

    03:45

  • Senate forms bipartisan caucus to address the mental health crisis in the U.S.

    04:46

  • A timeline of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine

    01:58

  • Sen. Collins says ban on high-capacity magazines more important

    02:30

  • At least 3 in critical condition at Lewiston hospital after Maine shootings

    01:22

  • Rep. Jared Golden alters opposition to assault weapons ban after shootings

    01:09

NBC News NOW

Group of senators work to confirm military promotions held up by Sen. Tuberville 

01:59

A group of senators are working to confirm dozens of military promotions held up by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin details what Democrats are doing to try and sidestep the blockade. Nov. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Group of senators work to confirm military promotions held up by Sen. Tuberville 

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    FDA warns consumers against using 27 different kinds of eyedrops 

    02:50

  • Donald Trump Jr. explains involvement in Trump Organization on the stand

    03:18

  • Crews search for trapped worker after Kentucky coal plant collapses

    02:08

  • How Israelis in southern kibbutzim are dealing with war trauma

    03:33

  • Heat and drought are hurting pumpkin production in parts of the country

    02:12
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All