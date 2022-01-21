Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage
Home prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic while supply chains and labor issues have crippled contractors, leading to a nationwide housing shortage. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports from Reno, Nevada, a booming town struggling to keep up with demand.Jan. 21, 2022
