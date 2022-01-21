IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to fly solo around the world

    02:13

  • Age restriction of U.S. semi truck drivers lowered to 18

    03:24

  • Relief reaches Tonga as harrowing survival stories emerge

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    White House journalists reflect on President Biden’s first year

    10:39

  • The ups and downs of Biden’s climate agenda in year one

    03:24

  • Cold case divers find missing woman's car in Texas river

    04:52

  • ‘Havana Syndrome’ victims devastated after CIA report on illness

    04:37

  • 'We need better funding': Students reflect on Biden's promise to prioritize HBCUs

    03:57

  • Jury selection begins in trial of 3 officers charged in George Floyd's death

    04:29

  • Report finds retired Pope Benedict failed to act against abusive priests in Germany

    02:17

  • Fight over critical race theory shifts to 'curriculum transparency' debate

    03:22

  • Alec Baldwin hit with defamation lawsuit by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan

    03:13

  • Tesla driver is first person to be charged in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

    02:45

  • Otto Warmbier's parents to receive over $240k from North Korea

    00:35

  • Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage

    03:23

  • How the volcanic eruption in Tonga could cause temporary cooling of Earth

    04:03

  • Doctor speaks about unexpectedly delivering baby on flight to Uganda

    04:35

  • Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections

    04:48

  • Jury selection to begin in trial of three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death

    02:55

NBC News NOW

Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage

03:37

Home prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic while supply chains and labor issues have crippled contractors, leading to a nationwide housing shortage. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports from Reno, Nevada, a booming town struggling to keep up with demand.Jan. 21, 2022

  • 19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to fly solo around the world

    02:13

  • Age restriction of U.S. semi truck drivers lowered to 18

    03:24

  • Relief reaches Tonga as harrowing survival stories emerge

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    White House journalists reflect on President Biden’s first year

    10:39

  • The ups and downs of Biden’s climate agenda in year one

    03:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All