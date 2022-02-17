Growing concern over rise in Apple AirTag stalking
06:59
Concerns are growing over Apple’s $30 tracking device, the AirTag which is being used for stalking purposes as model Brooks Nader shares her story. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Ryan Mac, a technology reporter for the New York Times, to discuss how the attorney generals of New York and Pennsylvania put out warming about AirTags. Feb. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Taiwan top diplomat addresses threats of Russia-China alliance
05:15
Black doctor sues Chase Bank for alleged discrimination
04:47
At least 78 dead from mudslide in Rio de Janeiro
01:56
Pennsylvania high school basketball team pays tribute to team manager
01:38
San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response
05:09
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals drop Covid restrictions