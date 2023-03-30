IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Growing number of Chinese migrants seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

05:07

The number of asylum seekers from Asia is skyrocketing with many of them trekking through nearly a dozen countries to their final destination at a U.S. border checkpoint. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer has an in-depth look at how many migrants are successfully crossing using information they received from Chinese social media. March 30, 2023

