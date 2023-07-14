IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • California has first fentanyl murder conviction after death of teen girl

    03:21

  • Viral TikTok doctor banned from practicing medicine in Ohio

    02:08
    Guatemala's presidential election in turmoil as top political party suspended

    03:52
    Bodycam video shows LA sheriff's deputy punch mother holding baby

    02:08

  • Emmy nominations overshadowed by writers strike, SAG-AFTRA negotiations

    02:51

  • Marine released after girl found in barracks of Camp Pendleton

    04:27

  • Canada investigates major companies allegedly using forced Uyghur labor

    02:16

  • Sea otter bites and steals surfboards in California

    02:26

  • Volunteer medics come together to help Ukrainian soldiers

    05:00

  • Thousands protest Israel's proposed judicial reform

    04:47

  • Uruguay facing worst drought in decades

    02:46

  • California hospital facing investigation over treatment of Black women in childbirth

    03:24

  • 6-year-old girl fights off kidnapper in Miami

    01:29

  • Manson family killer Leslie Van Houten freed on parole

    01:57

  • Former Northwestern football players allege hazing and sexual abuse

    03:08

  • Supporters gather worldwide demanding change in Haiti

    03:37

  • Michigan boys save a 7-year-old from drowning

    02:11

  • Temperatures reach 110 degrees in Arizona for eighth day in a row

    04:01

  • Teen helps save family and their home after garage catches fire

    01:41

  • Guatemala delays release of election results after voter fraud allegation

    04:02

Guatemala's presidential election has been thrown into chaos after a political party in favor of reform was suspended ahead of a major run-off election. NBC's Ellison Barber explains why citizens are feeling uncertain about their future amid the turmoil.July 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

