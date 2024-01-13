IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Guatemalan farmworker charged in officer's fatal heart attack

    05:22
    South Carolina father charged with 1989 murder of his son

    02:30

  • Ecuador faces rise in gang violence as president issues state of emergency

    03:37

  • Republican strategist breaks down potential Iowa caucus turnout

    06:02

  • Papua New Guinea declares state of emergency after 15 killed in riot

    02:09

  • Video shows Florida responders rescue women and baby from sinking car

    01:56

  • American-Israeli solider returns to U.S after fighting in Israel

    10:33

  • U.S. court rules Madrid museum can keep painting stolen by Nazis

    03:53

  • Ecuador enters 'internal armed conflict' after gang attack at tv station

    03:33

  • National guardsman accused of murder-for-hire plot to avenge mother

    01:52

  • Chicago residents claim apartments were boarded up while they were inside

    02:56

  • 'Very difficult conditions': Witness describes deadly avalanche in California

    03:07

  • Migrants shelter in New York City high school during winter storm

    02:33

  • Iowa evangelical leader on why he backs DeSantis over Trump

    08:56

  • Armed men take over live TV broadcast in Ecuador

    03:07

  • Deadly winter storm sweeping across the country

    03:53

  • NBC News get inside look at Hamas 'weapons factory' in Gaza

    04:30

  • Video shows rescue of woman who was trapped in car down California cliff

    01:34

  • Family-owned Compton bakery reopens after being ransacked by dozens of thieves

    02:48

Guatemalan farmworker charged in officer's fatal heart attack

05:22

A farmworker from Guatemala has been charged in the death of an officer after he suffered from a heart attack. The farmer was stopped by the officer for suspicious behavior and is being charged with aggravated manslaughter of an officer and faces 30 years in prison. Jan. 13, 2024

