Gun deliveries stolen off train cars in Los Angeles
03:53
Los Angeles police officials say that thieves stole dozens of guns from trains. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports on just how vulnerable these weapon shipments are and how hard they will be to get off the streets. Jan. 29, 2022
