IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gun violence in schools across U.S. strikes fear into parents

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply

    03:55

  • Philadelphia woman arrested for Texas crime due to mistaken identity

    03:23

  • Alabama basketball player booked in fatal shooting near campus

    00:34

  • Italian Mafia leader arrested after 30 years on the run

    00:54

  • Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder

    01:20

  • Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting

    02:42

  • Prayer vigil honors missing mother Ana Walshe

    01:36

  • 6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting

    02:07

  • Deadly protests against Peruvian government kills at least 47

    02:45

  • Hacksaw, bloody towels found during search for Ana Walshe

    01:15

  • Investigations underway after three fatal LAPD encounters

    02:01

  • Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in patient's death

    01:47

  • New York police investigate hit-and-run as possible hate crime

    01:35

  • Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court

    02:40

  • Washington, D.C., community demands arrest in killing of 13-year-old

    03:36

  • Grandfather of 13-year-old shooting victim Karon Blake asks for Biden's help

    04:55

  • Sex scandal shakes up Tennessee police department

    01:01

  • Husband's 'troubling' search history eyed in missing mom search

    01:41

  • Former Flint, Michigan, fire chief sues mayor over firing

    01:41

NBC News NOW

Gun violence in schools across U.S. strikes fear into parents

03:55

A disturbing video of a toddler brandishing a loaded gun played out on live TV during a reality show following police on patrol. NBC’s Maggie Vespa has more on the latest incident that has parents across the U.S. worried about children’s safety at home and in school. Jan. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Gun violence in schools across U.S. strikes fear into parents

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply

    03:55

  • Philadelphia woman arrested for Texas crime due to mistaken identity

    03:23

  • Alabama basketball player booked in fatal shooting near campus

    00:34

  • Italian Mafia leader arrested after 30 years on the run

    00:54

  • Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All