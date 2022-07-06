IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Gunman found guilty in Nipsey Hussle's murder, faces life in prison

00:17

A jury convicted Eric R. Holder Jr. of first-degree murder in the death of beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle who was gunned down in Los Angeles three years ago. Holder’s sentencing will be in September and he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.  July 6, 2022

